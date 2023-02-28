Airgain Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Call for Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

%3Cb%3EAirgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 9th, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Dial-In: (877) 407-2988 or +1 (201) 389-0923

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

For webcast access, please follow the below web address below to register for the conference call. Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DteqTtvJe

A replay of the webcast will be available via the registration link after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day until March 9, 2024.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain's expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005836/en/

