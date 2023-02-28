Stitch Fix Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. ( SFIX), the trusted online personal stylist, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended January 28, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, Interim CEO, and Dan Jedda, CFO.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. To access the call by phone, please register at this registration link. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients across the United States and United Kingdom find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

IR Contact:
Hayden Blair
[email protected]		PR Contact:
Kathryn Hull
[email protected]
