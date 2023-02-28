Nyxoah Announces Inaugural Investor & Analyst Meeting

Nyxoah Announces Inaugural Investor & Analyst Meeting

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – February 21, 2023, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/ NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will host its inaugural Investor & Analyst Meeting on March 23, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm ET.

The event, which will be held at Nyxoah’s New York City offices, will include a business update from the Company’s senior management and presentations from key opinion leaders in the field of obstructive sleep apnea. The meeting will conclude with a Q&A session, followed by a reception.

Investors interested in attending the meeting may do so by registering for the event at the following link: Nyxoah Investor & Analyst Meeting 2023 (office.com). A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nyxoah.com/events.

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and US commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

Contacts:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
[email protected]
+1 310 310 1313


