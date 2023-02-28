Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that Julie Iskow, current President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to succeed Marty Vanderploeg as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2023. Vanderploeg is stepping down as CEO, but will remain with the company in the role of Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005356/en/

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) Announces Julie Iskow as Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Current Board Chair and prospective Lead Independent Director Dave Mulcahy said, “The Board is delighted to appoint Julie Iskow to Chief Executive. She is a strong, respected, and values-driven leader with an impressive and proven track record of delivering consistent high-quality performance through her relentless commitment to our customers and to our people. Julie has played an instrumental role in Workiva’s success over the last three years. She is an engineer, technologist, and strategic operator, whose innovation-first mindset has created a differentiated product offering and sustainable rigor around Workiva’s platform and solutions. The Board is confident in Julie’s ability to lead Workiva through its next stage of growth.”

Of her new role, Iskow said, “Workiva is one of the most relevant and innovative technology companies of our time. We have a transformative platform, unbridled potential, and an enduring foundation on which to build our future. I consider it a distinct privilege to succeed Marty and work with our incredibly talented team to move Workiva’s legacy forward into our next phase of growth and impact.”

Mulcahy said, “We would like to thank Marty for his steadfast leadership. During his tenure, he transformed Workiva into the leading multi-solution platform company for assured integrated business reporting, serving 5,600 customers across the globe. Marty has been an exceptional leader for Workiva, championing an employee culture of progress, product innovation, customer focus, and achieving strong shareholder value. We look forward to working with him in his expanded Board leadership role.”

“As a co-founder of Workiva, I have had the good fortune of working with a talented team for the past 15 years, five of those as CEO,” said Vanderploeg. “Now is the right time for me, and for Workiva, to make this change. Since day one of Julie’s arrival, she’s made our organization better. Julie has spent the past three years thoughtfully building and shaping our remarkable leadership team and operational strategy as we progress toward a long-term goal of $1 billion in revenue. I look forward to supporting her in my new role as Non-Executive Chair.”

About Julie Iskow

Julie Iskow joined Workiva in 2019 as EVP and Chief Operating Officer. She has extensive experience scaling enterprise SaaS companies with strong, profitable growth and has a robust background in product development and optimizing operations. Iskow was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in March 2022 and has been overseeing day-to-day operations with global responsibility for technology, product, sales, partners, marketing, services, and customer and partner experience. This transition allows her and the Workiva team to continue with their excellence in execution.

Before joining Workiva, Iskow served as EVP and Chief Technology Officer at Medidata Solutions, creator of cutting-edge SaaS technology and analytics solutions for life sciences. Prior to Medidata, she was the Senior Vice President of Product Development and Chief Information Officer at WageWorks, a SaaS platform for consumer directed benefits solutions. Before WageWorks, she spent over a decade in engineering and technology leadership positions, responsible for automation and robotics software used in high-tech manufacturing.

She currently serves on the board of directors of Workiva Inc. and Five9, a leading provider of cloud software for contact centers. She has a bachelor of science degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a master of science degree from the University of California, Davis.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fworkiva+%0A

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fworkiva+%0A

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com%2Fworkiva

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005356/en/