Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo's (NYSE: SLVM) board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share for the period of April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023. The dividend is payable April 27, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business April 6, 2023.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world's paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005815/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership