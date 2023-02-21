PR Newswire

Work Helps Protect Communities from Water Pollutants

RESTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Water (OW) to help assess health risks of water contaminants in U.S. drinking and recreational waters. The IDIQ is a recompete contract for ICF and has a ceiling value of $31 million and a term of five years.

ICF's expanded work will further support and expedite EPA's efforts to use science to better understand the health effects of water contaminants and better protect public health and the environment.

ICF will combine its deep environmental health expertise and extensive capabilities in data analytics and visualization, as well as systematic literature review to support EPA with this critical program. The company will also bring advanced technology capabilities, such as machine learning, to more efficiently process and synthesize data so it is more accessible and action-oriented.

"ICF has a solid understanding of the effects hazardous chemicals and pathogens can have on human health, particularly on vulnerable populations such as children and environmental justice communities," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, human services and workforce. "We pair this deep understanding with advanced technology capabilities that not only increase access to critical data sets, but present them in a way that adds clarity to decision-making. We look forward to building on our nearly 30-year partnership with OW to help ensure the nation's drinking and recreational waters are safe for all people."

ICF designs solutions and provides technical expertise to carry environmental health projects to completion smoothly through scientific, policy and operational challenges. The company's environment, federal health and technology experts execute human health assessments, manage complex projects, engage diverse stakeholders and more to help clients achieve their sustainability goals and drive better health outcomes within the context of their broader missions.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

