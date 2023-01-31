PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2023.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29
1.83 %
2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.80 %
3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.78 %
4) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47
1.77 %
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.74 %
6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.71 %
7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.71 %
8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.62 %
9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
1.60 %
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46
1.59 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
19.57 %
Airport
9.19 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
7.86 %
Toll Roads/Transit
6.32 %
Electric Utility
4.48 %
Higher Education - Private
3.03 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.92 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.69 %
Water & Sewer
2.53 %
Prepay Energy
2.40 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
2.34 %
Port
0.84 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.52 %
Higher Education - Public
0.49 %
Senior Living
0.24 %
SUBTOTAL
65.42 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
10.01 %
Local G.O.
9.27 %
State G.O.
8.25 %
State Lease
1.22 %
SUBTOTAL
28.75 %
Prerefunded/ETM
3.55 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
1.64 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.64 %
SUBTOTAL
0.64 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
Illinois
11.63 %
California
8.39 %
New Jersey
8.11 %
Pennsylvania
7.51 %
New York
6.08 %
Wisconsin
6.05 %
Florida
5.60 %
Texas
5.45 %
Michigan
4.88 %
South Carolina
3.15 %
Connecticut
2.68 %
Virginia
2.37 %
Ohio
2.23 %
Alabama
2.01 %
Georgia
1.78 %
Nebraska
1.78 %
Minnesota
1.72 %
North Carolina
1.65 %
Maryland
1.53 %
Oklahoma
1.53 %
New Hampshire
1.50 %
Nevada
1.45 %
Colorado
1.28 %
Utah
1.22 %
Arizona
1.07 %
District of Columbia
1.03 %
Iowa
1.01 %
Kansas
0.87 %
Hawaii
0.81 %
West Virginia
0.67 %
Washington
0.52 %
Indiana
0.50 %
Louisiana
0.49 %
Arkansas
0.35 %
Massachusetts
0.13 %
South Dakota
0.13 %
Puerto Rico
0.10 %
Tennessee
0.07 %
Kentucky
0.03 %
Other
0.64 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
3.58 %
AA
33.10 %
A
30.88 %
BBB
23.49 %
BB
3.16 %
D
0.22 %
Not Rated
0.34 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
3.55 %
Short Term Investments
1.68 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
2.50 %
1 To 5 Years
6.89 %
5 To 10 Years
13.56 %
10 To 20 Years
24.84 %
20 To 30 Years
40.76 %
More than 30 Years
11.45 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
15.22 %
Average Coupon:
4.49 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
0.00 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
39.32 %
Total Fund Leverage:
39.32%*
Average Maturity:
8.98 Years
Effective Duration:
6.55 Years
Total Net Assets:
$363.20 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$12.64
Total Number of Holdings:
186
Portfolio Turnover:
18.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.32%
in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of
certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,
reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included
in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
