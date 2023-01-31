AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29


1.83 %

2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.80 %

3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42


1.78 %

4) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47


1.77 %

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.74 %

6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.71 %

7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.71 %

8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62


1.62 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41


1.60 %

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46


1.59 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


19.57 %

Airport


9.19 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


7.86 %

Toll Roads/Transit


6.32 %

Electric Utility


4.48 %

Higher Education - Private


3.03 %

Tobacco Securitization


2.92 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.69 %

Water & Sewer


2.53 %

Prepay Energy


2.40 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


2.34 %

Port


0.84 %

Industrial Development - Utility


0.52 %

Higher Education - Public


0.49 %

Senior Living


0.24 %

SUBTOTAL


65.42 %

Tax Supported



Special Tax


10.01 %

Local G.O.


9.27 %

State G.O.


8.25 %

State Lease


1.22 %

SUBTOTAL


28.75 %

Prerefunded/ETM


3.55 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


1.64 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.64 %

SUBTOTAL


0.64 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Illinois


11.63 %

California


8.39 %

New Jersey


8.11 %

Pennsylvania


7.51 %

New York


6.08 %

Wisconsin


6.05 %

Florida


5.60 %

Texas


5.45 %

Michigan


4.88 %

South Carolina


3.15 %

Connecticut


2.68 %

Virginia


2.37 %

Ohio


2.23 %

Alabama


2.01 %

Georgia


1.78 %

Nebraska


1.78 %

Minnesota


1.72 %

North Carolina


1.65 %

Maryland


1.53 %

Oklahoma


1.53 %

New Hampshire


1.50 %

Nevada


1.45 %

Colorado


1.28 %

Utah


1.22 %

Arizona


1.07 %

District of Columbia


1.03 %

Iowa


1.01 %

Kansas


0.87 %

Hawaii


0.81 %

West Virginia


0.67 %

Washington


0.52 %

Indiana


0.50 %

Louisiana


0.49 %

Arkansas


0.35 %

Massachusetts


0.13 %

South Dakota


0.13 %

Puerto Rico


0.10 %

Tennessee


0.07 %

Kentucky


0.03 %

Other


0.64 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


3.58 %

AA


33.10 %

A


30.88 %

BBB


23.49 %

BB


3.16 %

D


0.22 %

Not Rated


0.34 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


3.55 %

Short Term Investments


1.68 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


2.50 %

1 To 5 Years


6.89 %

5 To 10 Years


13.56 %

10 To 20 Years


24.84 %

20 To 30 Years


40.76 %

More than 30 Years


11.45 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


15.22 %

Average Coupon:


4.49 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


0.00 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


39.32 %

Total Fund Leverage:


39.32%*

Average Maturity:


8.98 Years

Effective Duration:


6.55 Years

Total Net Assets:


$363.20 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$12.64

Total Number of Holdings:


186

Portfolio Turnover:


18.00 %




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.32%



in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of

certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included



in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

