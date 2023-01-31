PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.83 % 2) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.80 % 3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42

1.78 % 4) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.77 % 5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.74 % 6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.71 % 7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.71 % 8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.62 % 9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.60 % 10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.59 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.57 % Airport

9.19 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.86 % Toll Roads/Transit

6.32 % Electric Utility

4.48 % Higher Education - Private

3.03 % Tobacco Securitization

2.92 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.69 % Water & Sewer

2.53 % Prepay Energy

2.40 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.34 % Port

0.84 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.52 % Higher Education - Public

0.49 % Senior Living

0.24 % SUBTOTAL

65.42 % Tax Supported



Special Tax

10.01 % Local G.O.

9.27 % State G.O.

8.25 % State Lease

1.22 % SUBTOTAL

28.75 % Prerefunded/ETM

3.55 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.64 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.64 % SUBTOTAL

0.64 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.63 % California

8.39 % New Jersey

8.11 % Pennsylvania

7.51 % New York

6.08 % Wisconsin

6.05 % Florida

5.60 % Texas

5.45 % Michigan

4.88 % South Carolina

3.15 % Connecticut

2.68 % Virginia

2.37 % Ohio

2.23 % Alabama

2.01 % Georgia

1.78 % Nebraska

1.78 % Minnesota

1.72 % North Carolina

1.65 % Maryland

1.53 % Oklahoma

1.53 % New Hampshire

1.50 % Nevada

1.45 % Colorado

1.28 % Utah

1.22 % Arizona

1.07 % District of Columbia

1.03 % Iowa

1.01 % Kansas

0.87 % Hawaii

0.81 % West Virginia

0.67 % Washington

0.52 % Indiana

0.50 % Louisiana

0.49 % Arkansas

0.35 % Massachusetts

0.13 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Kentucky

0.03 % Other

0.64 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

3.58 % AA

33.10 % A

30.88 % BBB

23.49 % BB

3.16 % D

0.22 % Not Rated

0.34 % Pre-refunded Bonds

3.55 % Short Term Investments

1.68 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

2.50 % 1 To 5 Years

6.89 % 5 To 10 Years

13.56 % 10 To 20 Years

24.84 % 20 To 30 Years

40.76 % More than 30 Years

11.45 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.22 % Average Coupon:

4.49 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

39.32 % Total Fund Leverage:

39.32%* Average Maturity:

8.98 Years Effective Duration:

6.55 Years Total Net Assets:

$363.20 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.64 Total Number of Holdings:

186 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %





* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.32%



in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.





** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included



in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301752297.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.