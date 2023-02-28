Silgan Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:SLGN, Financial), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world's essential consumer goods products, announced that it will participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 23, 2023. Robert Lewis, Executive Vice President and CFO, is scheduled to speak at the conference starting at 11:30 a.m. eastern time, which will be webcast live via audio. The Company will also participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 1, 2023. Adam Greenlee, President and CEO, and Robert Lewis, Executive Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to speak at that conference starting at 3:50 p.m. eastern time, which will be webcast live via audio. The webcasts of both events can be accessed live and for thirty days thereafter under the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Information section of Silgan’s website at www.silganholdings.com.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world's essential consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $6.4 billion in 2022. Silgan operates 112 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

