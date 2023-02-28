SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at Bank of America’s ’23 Electronic Payments Symposium. SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

KBW Fintech Payments Conference

Date: February 28, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fkbw100%2Fsofi%2F1728901

Bank of America’s ’23 Electronic Payments Symposium

Date: March 21, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto

Webcast: Link to be posted at the Events section at investors.sofi.com

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sofi.com%2F.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 5.2 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Certified Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi Technologies innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial+Services – which includes SoFi+Checking+and+Savings, SoFi+Invest, SoFi+Credit+Card, SoFi+Protect, and SoFi+Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

