As previously announced, the annual GuruFocus Value Conference is returning after a three-year break ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting in May.

The event, which will be held at the Hilton Omaha hotel, will start on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. with the keynote speaker and a catered dinner. Then, the other speakers will present between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

We are pleased to announce that our keynote speaker this year will be Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), president and portfolio manager of Polaris Capital Management!

The guru’s Boston-based global and international value equity firm oversees approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Horn founded Polaris in April 1995 to expand his existing client base, which dates to the early 1980s, and has been managing the firm's global and international value portfolios since inception.

Horn's pure global value philosophy combines investment technology with traditional fundamental research. His 40-plus year track record exceeds most current competitors in length and has produced admirable risk-adjusted returns since inception.

While his fourth-quarter equity portfolio has not yet been released, NPORT-P filings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022 show his top five holdings were Marathon Petroleum Corp. ( MPC, Financial), United Therapeutics Corp. ( UTHR, Financial), CVS Health Corp. ( CVS, Financial), Elevance Health Inc. ( ELV, Financial) and Popular Inc. ( BPOP, Financial).

Investors should be aware that, just like 13F reports, NPORT-P reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings to the public. Filed by certain mutual funds after each quarter’s end, they collect a wide variety of information on the fund for the SEC’s reference, but in general, the only information made public is in regard to long equity positions. Unlike 13Fs, they do require some disclosure for long equity positions in foreign stocks. Despite their limitations, even these limited filings can provide valuable information.

As previously disclosed, other investors who will be speaking at the conference are Jonathan Boyar, David Sather, William Smead and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio).

In addition to being a great opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s leading value investors, attendees will benefit from networking and interacting with both like-minded and more contrarian individuals.

Seats are limited, so be sure to secure your spot today! Register before March 1 to get a discounted ticket: https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/register.php