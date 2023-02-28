Bernard Horn to Headline GuruFocus Value Conference

The guru will join other notable investors, including David Rolfe and William Smead

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • The conference is back after three years!
  • The event is a great place to not only learn from the experts, but network.
  • Seats are limited, so reserve your spot today! Prices go up March 1.
Article's Main Image

As previously announced, the annual GuruFocus Value Conference is returning after a three-year break ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting in May.

The event, which will be held at the Hilton Omaha hotel, will start on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. with the keynote speaker and a catered dinner. Then, the other speakers will present between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

We are pleased to announce that our keynote speaker this year will be

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), president and portfolio manager of Polaris Capital Management!

The guru’s Boston-based global and international value equity firm oversees approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Horn founded Polaris in April 1995 to expand his existing client base, which dates to the early 1980s, and has been managing the firm's global and international value portfolios since inception.

Horn's pure global value philosophy combines investment technology with traditional fundamental research. His 40-plus year track record exceeds most current competitors in length and has produced admirable risk-adjusted returns since inception.

While his fourth-quarter equity portfolio has not yet been released, NPORT-P filings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022 show his top five holdings were Marathon Petroleum Corp. (

MPC, Financial), United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR, Financial), CVS Health Corp. (CVS, Financial), Elevance Health Inc. (ELV, Financial) and Popular Inc. (BPOP, Financial).

Investors should be aware that, just like 13F reports, NPORT-P reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings to the public. Filed by certain mutual funds after each quarter’s end, they collect a wide variety of information on the fund for the SEC’s reference, but in general, the only information made public is in regard to long equity positions. Unlike 13Fs, they do require some disclosure for long equity positions in foreign stocks. Despite their limitations, even these limited filings can provide valuable information.

Additional information

As previously disclosed, other investors who will be speaking at the conference are Jonathan Boyar, David Sather, William Smead and

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio).

In addition to being a great opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s leading value investors, attendees will benefit from networking and interacting with both like-minded and more contrarian individuals.

Seats are limited, so be sure to secure your spot today! Register before March 1 to get a discounted ticket: https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/register.php

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.