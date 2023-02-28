Silgan Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:SLGN, Financial), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world's essential consumer goods products, announced today that based on its continued strong financial performance and business prospects its Board of Directors declared a $0.18 per share quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock, payable on March 31, 2023 to the holders of record of the common stock of the Company on March 17, 2023. This represents a 12.5 percent increase from last year in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, which the Company has increased every year since it began paying cash dividends in 2004.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world's essential consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $6.4 billion in 2022. Silgan operates 112 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

