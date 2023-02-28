GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (:BRT), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and guidance for expected full year 2023 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results and its 2023 guidance with investors and other interested parties at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-300-8521, and international callers should dial 1-412-317-6026, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website under the “webcast” tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. To access the replay, listeners may use 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 10175151.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2022, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 8,201 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com .

