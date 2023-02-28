MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), the one-stop destination for financial content, products and advice, today announced it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. An earnings conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.moneylion.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available on the same website.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-502-7184

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8875

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the MoneyLion fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a one-stop destination for personalized financial content, financial products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products – including everyday digital banking, cash advances, automated investing, credit building loans, budgeting, financial tracking and rewards – with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com.

