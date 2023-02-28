BROOKFIELD, News, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) notes the announcement today, February 22nd (Australian time), by Origin Energy Limited (“Origin”) (click here) disclosing that Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners, alongside MidOcean Energy (“MidOcean”), an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, (collectively the “Consortium”) has updated its indictive, conditional and non-binding proposal to acquire all the outstanding shares of Origin for consideration of A$8.90 per share.



As previously disclosed (click here) under the proposed transaction, Brookfield Renewable would acquire Origin’s energy markets business, Australia’s largest integrated generation and retail company, and EIG would acquire Origin’s Integrated Gas division. Brookfield Renewable would pursue this transaction through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I, which is the largest fund in the world focused on the energy transition.

All parties are working towards signing a scheme of implementation agreement; however, there is no certainty that a transaction on the terms described will be completed.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for decarbonization technologies. Our diversified portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable technology solutions across five continents. Our installed capacity totals approximately 25,400 megawatts and a development pipeline of approximately 110,000 megawatts of renewable power assets, 8 million metric tons per annum (“MMTPA”) of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tonnes of recycled materials and 3 million metric million British thermal units (“MMBtu”) of renewable natural gas projects. Investors can access our portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.

