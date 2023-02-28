Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the “Company” or “Excelerate”) will release its fourth quarter and full year2022 results on Monday, March 27, 2023, following the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the fourth quarter 2022 results will be available on the investor page of the Company’s website at www.excelerateenergy.com.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Company’s management team will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). The call will also be webcast live at www.excelerateenergy.com. An archived replay of the call and a copy of the presentation will be on the website following the call.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY

