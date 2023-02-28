Athene Holding Ltd. Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends on its non-cumulative preference shares (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a preference share), payable on March 30, 2023 to holders of record as of March 15, 2023.

  • Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company’s 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (the “Series A Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company’s 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B (the “Series B Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $398.4375 per share on the company’s 6.375% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C (the “Series C Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3984375 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $304.6875 per share on the company’s 4.875% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series D (the “Series D Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3046875 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $581.25 per share on the company’s 7.750% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series E (the “Series E Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.58125 per depositary share.

Depositary shares for the Series A Preference Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“”) under the ticker symbol “ATHPrA,” depositary shares for the Series B Preference Shares are listed on the under the ticker symbol “ATHPrB,” depositary shares for the Series C Preference Shares are listed on the under the ticker symbol “ATHPrC,” depositary shares for the Series D Preference Shares are listed on the under the ticker symbol “ATHPrD,” and depositary shares for the Series E Preference Shares are listed on the under the ticker symbol “ATHPrE.”

About Athene
Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services with total assets of $246 billion as of December 31, 2022 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Alex Pelzar
+1 917 472 4186
[email protected]

Media Contact
Kelly Woerdehoff
+1 515 342 5144
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1Mzk5MiM1NDIyNTE3IzIxODEyMDk=
Athene-Holding-LTD.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.