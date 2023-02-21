PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - REX Shares, LLC ("REX") today announced the launch of two new MicroSectors Exchange Traded Notes ("ETNs") issued by Bank of Montreal ("BMO"), linked to the performance of the SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (ticker: GLD). MicroSectors Gold 3x Leveraged ETNs (ticker: SHNY) and MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETNs (ticker: DULL) will start trading tomorrow on NYSE Arca.

The demand for hedging and trading tools tailored to specific market sectors, including gold, tech, energy, travel, and financials, is constantly changing. Now, the MicroSectors lineup of ETNs will include 3X leveraged and -3X leveraged inverse exposure to both physical gold, through these new ETNs, and gold miners, through its GDXU and GDXD ETNs.

"We are excited to expand our gold related offerings beyond the pair of gold miner ETNs with a new pair of leveraged and inverse leveraged exchange-traded notes linked to an exchange traded fund that invests in physical gold," said Scott Acheychek, CEO of REX. "The new gold ETNs will offer investors 3x leverage and -3x inverse leverage exposure to physical gold. We hope that sophisticated investors will use these trading products as a way to tactically trade gold."

About REX Shares

Founded in 2015, REX is an independent provider of ETPs based in Miami, Florida. REX Shares provides investors with access to innovative and diversified investment products that make it easier to access the market. Our team is rooted in decades of experience in the exchange traded product industry and dedicated to building inventive exchange-traded product solutions.

For more information, please visit www.rexshares.com or www.microsectors.com.

Twitter: @REXShares and @MSectors

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Bank of Montreal ETNs

[email protected], +1-877-369-5412

Internet: www.bmo.com

The ETNs are senior, unsecured obligations of BMO.

Investment suitability must be determined individually for each investor, and the ETNs may not be suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon as providing accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice. Investors should consult with their own financial advisors as to these matters.

The ETNs are intended to be daily trading tools for sophisticated investors to manage daily trading risks as part of an overall diversified portfolio. They are designed to achieve their stated investment objectives on a daily basis. The returns on the ETNs over longer periods of time can, and most likely will, differ significantly from the return on a direct long or short investment in the benchmark.

BMO, the issuer of the ETNs, has filed a registration statement (including a pricing supplement, a prospectus supplement and a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") about each of the offerings to which this press release relates. Please read those documents and the other documents relating to these offerings BMO has filed with the SEC for more complete information about BMO and these offerings. These documents may be obtained without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Bank of Montreal, any agent or any dealer participating in these offerings will arrange to send the applicable pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus if you so request by calling toll-free at 1-877-369-5412.

MicroSectors™ and REX™ are registered trademarks of REX. The trademarks have been licensed for use for certain purposes by Bank of Montreal. The ETNs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by REX or any of its affiliates or third-party licensors (collectively, "REX Index Parties"). REX Index Parties make no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the ETNs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETNs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. REX Index Parties' only relationship to Bank of Montreal with respect to the Index is the licensing of the Index and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of REX Index Parties. REX Index Parties are not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices, and amount of the ETNs or the timing of the issuance or sale of the ETNs or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the ETNs are to be converted into cash. REX Index Parties have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the ETNs. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by REX Index Parties to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsectors-launches-gold-long--short-exchange-traded-notes-on-nyse-arca-301752468.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group