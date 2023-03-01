Cyren Announces Non-Binding LOI to Sell Iceland-Based Anti-Malware Business Assets

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of threat detection solutions, today announced it has entered into a non-binding, non-exclusive letter of intent (LOI) with Opin Kerfi (OK) to sell certain of its Iceland-based assets associated with Cyren's anti-malware business, including products, technology and related IP. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Cyren previously announced a global reduction of substantially all of its workforce due to liquidity challenges. The sale of the anti-malware business assets to OK is an asset monetization opportunity for Cyren that would enable Cyren's anti-malware customers continued access to Cyren's anti-malware products and support under new ownership. OK has partnered with former members of Cyren's Iceland-based anti-malware team in order to provide ongoing product development and support services with the goal of minimizing disruption to existing Cyren anti-malware customers.

The completion of a transaction is contingent upon several factors including satisfactory due diligence and the execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement. In view of Cyren's liquidity challenges, the transaction may also be subject to court approvals following any filings for insolvency protection which are anticipated. As the LOI is non-binding, there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC, as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If it does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Brian Dunn
General Counsel
Cyren
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740199/Cyren-Announces-Non-Binding-LOI-to-Sell-Iceland-Based-Anti-Malware-Business-Assets

img.ashx?id=740199

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.