NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / CNH Industrial (

NYSE:CNHI, Financial) brand New Holland Agriculture is always looking towards hiring talented young minds. That is one of the reasons why they have partnered with VIVES Higher Education College of Applied Sciences in Roeselare, Belgium.

The brand has loaned a New Holland CX combine harvester to the college. There, it will support the extensive training and practical guidance work undertaken by students studying for their bachelor's degree in Agro and Biotechnology.

"Through our graduate and undergraduate programs, we want to train students to become agile professionals. As a university of applied sciences, we don't have the resources ourselves to constantly invest in the latest technologies. This collaboration with CNH Industrial gives us the opportunity to prepare students even more specifically for the step into the working field. By associating ourselves with innovation champions, we guarantee our students the latest technologies. We are very grateful to CNH Industrial for this cooperation," said Veerle De Mey, Director of Biotechnology and Technology at VIVES.

The presence of the latest agricultural machinery on campus sparks students' interest. Their training becomes much closer to real farming. And with solid practical experience, the students improve their employability.

The machine donated is fully equipped. It was built in CNH Industrial's pilot workshop and undertook three harvesting seasons in Canada.

After a thorough inspection, the New Holland product was put into functional working order. Then, alongside a folding 8-row maize combine, was handed over to VIVES. It is a great example of effective cooperation between industry and education.

2e4944c0-144c-4b71-8c18-d9c6ce83a60c.png

New Holland Agriculture has donated a New Holland CX combine harvester to VIVES Higher Education College of Applied Sciences

