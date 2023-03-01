MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / AllStar Health Brands Inc (OTC PINK:ALST), recently known for its "The Sports Metaverse Mega Mall," plans to enter the $30 billion dollar youth sports industry with over 100 million participants annually in the United States and Canada. AllStar is currently in negotiations with a professional Italian Soccer Club with the intention of bringing them to North America with ALST becoming the Soccer Club's North American partner.

This potential partnership will allow AllStar to build sports complexes in Canada and US which will offer advanced athletic training to young elite men and women soccer players for advancing their soccer skills for the purpose of moving them into the collegiate ranks, the MLS and/or the Premier Professional Football Leagues in the European Union. More announcements are forthcoming and additional sports expansion is planned.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines across the Americas' Canada and Europe. Allstar has created "The Sports Metaverse Mega Mall" which willallows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to conduct business through the metaverse. In the future will provide opportunities for young athletes to develop physically, mentally, and emotionally through participation in soccer among other extracurricular activities.

