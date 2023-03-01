Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that Hume+Bank, a AU$1.7B community bank based in Albury, has selected Q2 to transform and streamline its customer origination processes for loan and deposit products.

Hume Bank CEO Stephen Capello said, “As a customer-owned bank, we play an important role in ensuring our customers and community get access to the right banking products. With over 55,000 customers, we’re always looking for ways to meet and exceed their needs, and we look forward to launching a faster, easier and more innovative onboarding process. Drawing upon Q2’s innovative technology stack, we’ll reduce the wait time for loan decisioning and account initiation to ultimately deliver a better user experience and bring value to our community.”

“Our Q2 investment is part of a bank-wide transformation program focussed on modernising our bank to ensure we can deliver on the changing needs of our customers and community.”

Q2 will consolidate and unify Hume Bank’s digital channels and multiple product offerings under a single, configurable and adaptable lending platform. The upgrade will enhance the user experience, enable STP (straight-through processing) to automate data sharing and reduce repetitive, menial tasks.

Ali Khan, Managing Director for Q2 APAC said, “We look forward to furthering Hume Bank’s commitment to digital transformation. Today’s consumers have high expectations for banks to quickly adapt to emerging technologies that enable fast, safe digital transactions. By harnessing the power of smart, fully integrated digital solutions, Hume Bank will continue providing high value to all its customers.”

About Hume Bank

Hume Bank is an Australian customer-owned bank with total assets of over $1.7 billion, it provides products and services to over 55,000 customers, and employs more than 140 people. Headquartered in Albury, New South Wales and with an office in the Melbourne CBD, Hume Bank has 14 branches in its network throughout North-East Victoria and Southern Riverina Murray.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S., Australia and around the globe. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and commercial. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

