TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "WAM") (

TSXV:WAM, Financial) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as a 2022 Top 50 Company. WAM is ranked fifth within the Mining Industry sector.

The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange's flagship program, ranking the top 10 performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria; share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth.

WAM CEO and Co-Founder, Kit Marrs stated, "We are proud and humbled that WAM has been selected by the TMX Group as one of the top 10 performing Mining Industries companies. This ranking reflects the outstanding performance of our team across all areas of our business and speaks to our commitment to the excellence and the high level of execution from every member of the WAM team since before we went public and especially over the past year."

TSX Venture 50 companies were awarded a congratulatory video from the Exchange. View the video here.

About WAM

WAM is an Alaska and Arizona based company, listed on the TSX-V and focused on discovery of high-grade, district-scale ore systems in the historic Illinois Creek Mining District located in western Alaska. WAM's 100% owned claims cover 73,120 acres (114.25 square miles or 29,591 hectares), roughly 45 km from the Yukon River. The Illinois Creek Mining District encompasses at least five deposits containing gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc and was originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. Since 2010, WAM, along with precursor Western Alaska Copper & Gold Company, has reassembled the Anaconda property package and been engaged in exploring the Illinois Creek Mining District.

On behalf of the Company

"Kit Marrs"

Kit Marrs
President & CEO
[email protected]
Phone: 1-520-200-1667

For further information please contact:

Vanessa Bogaert, Director of Corporate Communications/IR
[email protected]

Or visit our website at: www.westernalaskaminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements made, and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guaranteeing of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Western Alaska Minerals Corp



