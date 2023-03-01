NorthWest Copper Files Kwanika-Stardust Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on Sedar

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) report for its Kwanika-Stardust project, located approximately 140km northwest of Fort St. James, BC. The PEA was prepared principally by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc, an independent engineering consulting firm and is titled “Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated February 17, 2023 with an effective date of January 4, 2023 (the “Technical Report”). The PEA results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated January 5, 2023.

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and available on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

Qualified Persons
The following individuals are independent qualified persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and were authors of the Technical Report:

Brian Hartman, P.Geo., Ridge Geosciences;
Cale DuBois, P.Eng., Mining Plus;
Jason Blais, P.Eng., Mining Plus;
John Caldbick, P.Eng, Mining Plus;
Jonathan Cooper, P.Eng., Ausenco;
Kevin Murray, P.Eng., Ausenco;
Peter Mehrfert, P.Eng., Ausenco;
Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., GeoSim Services Inc;
Scott Elfen, P.Eng., Ausenco;
Scott Weston, P.Geo., Ausenco

About NorthWest Copper
NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to working collaboratively with First Nations to advance our work in a culturally and environmentally respectful manner. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”
Director, President and CEO
For further information, please contact:

Peter Lekich, Director Investor Relations
Tel: 778-389-2446
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


NorthWest-Copper-Corp.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.