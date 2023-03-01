The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced that PS Science has been awarded a STEM (science, technology, education, math) Education Grant, supporting communities served by California American Water.

“California American Water is extremely pleased to support PS Science in bringing hands-on, high-quality STEM education to under-served students throughout Los Angeles County,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “We applaud PS Science’s mission to educate children and support teachers to inspire the next generation of talented scientists, engineers, and STEM professionals.”

The STEM Education Grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. PS Science is among three grantees in the state of California and has been awarded $7,500 to fund weekly in-classroom science lessons, extracurricular clubs, camps, and enrichment for under-resourced L.A. County elementary students

“With the American Water Charitable Foundation’s support, PS Science will bring STEM education to more than 6,000 under-resourced students,” said Julie Olds, Executive Director of PS Science. “That is a 70 percent increase in students served in just the past two years at Title 1 elementary schools throughout Los Angeles County, where students have little to no STEM learning.”

Learn more about California American Water’s community impact, here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005954/en/