Smiths+Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces that it has launched its latest automated detection algorithm, iCMORE+Prohibited+Items. iCMORE Prohibited Items is the latest addition to Smiths Detection’s family of smart and adaptable automatic object recognition algorithms. The software has been targeted to achieve the European Civil Aviation Conference’s (ECAC) new Automated Prohibited Items Detection Systems (APIDS) certification.

iCMORE Prohibited Items uses artificial intelligence-based algorithms to automatically detect items determined to be a security risk at airport security checkpoints such as firearms, knives, scissors, axes, grenades, blasting caps, ammunition and blunt objects. With certification, such algorithms could lead to a more automated screening process which would enable alarm-only viewing of X-ray images at airport passenger checkpoints. Alarm only viewing has been successfully used in airport hold baggage screening for years, considerably reducing the number of images needing to be viewed manually by an operator, helping to speed up screening time.

The manual review process by an operator can be further improved by using remote screening or Centralized Image Processing (CIP), which utilises a single location for the screening and analysing of X-ray images from multiple systems in different locations.

In light of the severe staff shortages and increasing passenger numbers that airports have to face, this will be a key enabler for increased operational efficiency, throughput and security while also reducing operational expenditure and facilitating resource planning.

When used at non-regulated people checkpoints, the additional detection capabilities of iCMORE Prohibited Items provides invaluable support to image analysts by automatically highlighting threats for further analysis, helping to improve security outcomes. Requiring minimal training and as iCMORE has an intuitive interface it is easy to use, leading to immediate results.

iCMORE Prohibited Items will initially be available for use with Smiths Detection’s market leading Computer Tomography (CT) passenger checkpoint scanner the Hi-SCAN+6040+CTiX. The algorithm will then launch across additional dual-view and multi-view checkpoint systems over the coming months, both, for regulated and unregulated markets. CT will remain the most efficient, flexible and future-proof X-ray technology to handle alarm-only viewing.

Global Director Digital Market Smiths Detection, Cymoril Métivier, said: “iCMORE Prohibited Items is the latest in our suite of advanced detection algorithms designed to help our customers achieve their security and operational goals. With the well documented staffing pressures and increasing passenger numbers at airports, iCMORE Prohibited Items will be a key enabler for increased operational efficiency and throughput, while also reducing operational expenditure and facilitating resource planning.”

About the iCMORE:

iCMORE is a family of automatic target recognition applications. The object recognition software, iCMORE, uses advanced algorithms to reduce the burden on operators – and potential errors – by automating the detection process for suspicious items within inspected cargo, baggage or palleted goods.

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 70 years of field-tested experience, Smiths Detection deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological agents, and narcotics – helping make the world a safer place.

For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smithsdetection.com.

