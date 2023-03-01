MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Invites Investors to the Presentation of its Year End Report 2022 on February 28, 2023, at 10 am (CET)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) will publish its Year End Report 2022 on February 28, 2023 and invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Year End results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10 am CET. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website www.mgi-se.com.

To participate via webcast, please visit:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/media-and-games-invest-q4-2022

To participate via phone, please call:
SE: +46 8 505 163 86
UK: +44 20 319 84884
For other country participants please use (toll-free): +1 412 317 6300
Pin code : 0436867#

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz
Head of Investor Relations
+49 170 376 9571
[email protected], [email protected]
www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
+46707472741
[email protected]

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
+49 69 9055 05 51
[email protected]

About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (" MGI ") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; [email protected].

SOURCE: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740298/MGI--Media-and-Games-Invest-SE-Invites-Investors-to-the-Presentation-of-its-Year-End-Report-2022-on-February-28-2023-at-10-am-CET

