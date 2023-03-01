CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) ( APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with AppTech management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight AppTech’s Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (“CXS”) platform, which is the first-to-market, cloud-based program backed by AppTech’s mobile commerce patents, core partner technology and other related internal intellectual property. CXS solutions seamlessly deliver digital banking, text-to-pay, and merchant services altogether from a single, unified platform to create flexible, rich, personalized payments and banking experiences for end users.

With a strong balance sheet and exceptional product and leadership teams, the Company is well-positioned to become the premier Fintech SaaS platform powering high-conversion, immersive, commerce experiences for businesses and their customers worldwide.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Michael Kim, Managing Director at MZ North America—who brings over 20 years of experience in financial services—will advise AppTech’s IR team in all facets of investor relations, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

According to Research and Markets, the global market for Digital Commerce Platforms is estimated at $12.8 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $38 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 14.6%.

Greg Falensik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ Group North America, commented: “With the rise of Fintech and emergence of a variety of payment types and platforms, businesses are increasingly looking for a better way to provide their customers with immersive commerce experiences. The commerce experience, or buying journey, begins with customer awareness and continues through purchase and post-purchase feedback. This experience is supported by programmed interactions that center on improving customer satisfaction and a seamless journey. By 2024, 15% of B2B organizations will use digital commerce platforms to support both customers and sales reps in all sales activities. The Covid pandemic intensified the use of digital commerce platforms at an exponential rate as businesses looked to cloud-based digital commerce solutions. AppTech is well positioned to capture market share with its first-to-market, cloud-based CXS platform that offers a truly omni-channel payment experience delivered through feature-rich embedded payment processing. Differentiated by its entire approach, from strategy and development to packaging and delivery of CXS, we believe AppTech presents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors.”

Michael Kim, Managing Director of MZ Group North America, added: “AppTech’s CXS platform provides businesses with everything they need to accept digital payments, including credit card and alternative payment processing services. It’s Payments-as-a-Service equips businesses with merchant services from physical credit and debit card processing to e-commerce, mobile, and new forms of contactless payments. Banking-as-a-Service offers transformative digital banking capabilities that drive efficiency by automating financial control and reconciliation. Taken together, CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI/ML, MarTech and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized payment and banking experiences for end users. We look forward to working with management to communicate the immense value proposition AppTech represents as the business scales in 2023 and beyond.”

“Over the past year, we have made tremendous progress in positioning AppTech for accelerated growth,” said Luke D’Angelo, Chief Executive Officer of AppTech. “Not only did we successfully complete a raise to strengthen our balance sheet, but we continued to reinvest in the business by expanding our leadership team, while also announcing new strategic partnerships with leading global companies. Looking ahead, we are highly focused on monetizing our growing pipeline of clients to drive revenue, profitability, and ultimately, shareholder value.”

“We look forward to working with Michael and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the potential of our revolutionary, cloud-hosted Fintech platform that delivers a seamless Commerce Experiences from a fully integrated, modular technology stack,” concluded D’Angelo.

About AppTech

AppTech Payments Corp. ( APCX) is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with immersive commerce experiences. Commerse™, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay, and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience that their customers demand from today’s commerce experiences. For more information about the Company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients’ business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations – targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESGiQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

