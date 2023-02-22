Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce El Anatsui as Next Hyundai Commission Artist

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023

  • El Anatsui, one of the most distinctive artists working today, to be the eighth Hyundai Commission artist for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall
  • New site-specific work to open to public on October 10, 2023 and remain on view through April 14, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Tate Modern today announced that distinguished artist El Anatsui will create the next annual Hyundai Commission for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall. Repurposing found materials into dazzling works of abstract art, Anatsui's work explores themes that include the environment, consumption and trade.

El_Anatsui__portrait_photograph.jpg

Open to the public from October 10, 2023 to April 14, 2024, Hyundai Commission: El Anatsui will be the eighth in an annual series of site-specific works created for the Turbine Hall by renowned international artists as part of a unique partnership between Tate and Hyundai Motor.

El Anatsui (born in Anyako, Ghana in 1944) is best-known for his cascading metallic sculptures constructed of thousands of recycled bottle tops articulated with copper wire. Over a long-lasting and distinguished career as both artist and educator — serving as Professor of Sculpture and Departmental Head at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka — Anatsui has developed a highly experimental approach to sculpture, embracing a wide range of forms and materials, including wood, ceramics and found objects.

"El Anatsui's works are distinguished by his dedication to exploring the transformative potential of art and his attention to histories," said DooEun Choi, Art Director of Hyundai Motor Company. "We look forward to seeing how El Anatsui transforms the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern for the eighth Hyundai Commission."

"El Anatsui is responsible for some of the most unique and unforgettable sculptures in recent times and we are delighted that he will tackle the Turbine Hall this autumn for the annual Hyundai Commission," said Frances Morris, Director of Tate Modern. "Anatsui's much-loved Ink Splash II 2012 in Tate's collection enchants visitors wherever it's shown, and we can't wait to see how this inventive artist will approach a space like the Turbine Hall."

The annual Hyundai Commission offers artists an opportunity to create new work for the Turbine Hall, a vast space that has hosted some of the world's most memorable and acclaimed works of contemporary art since Tate Modern opened in 2000.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN18970&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-and-tate-announce-el-anatsui-as-next-hyundai-commission-artist-301751463.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18970&Transmission_Id=202302220500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18970&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.