Ultralife Corporation Adds Janie Goddard to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEWARK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation ( ULBI) announced today the addition of Janie Goddard as Director of the Company.

Chairman Bradford Whitmore said, “We are pleased to welcome Janie to our Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging her extensive business career. Janie is an experienced, results-driven executive who brings a strong track record of P&L leadership within global companies and a background in commercial execution, strategic marketing, and product development. Her depth and breadth of experience in global medical device and industrial markets will add significant perspective in the support of Ultralife’s growth strategy.”

Most recently, Ms. Goddard has served as a Divisional Chief Executive for the Environmental & Analysis Sector at Halma plc. Before joining Halma, Ms. Goddard served as Divisional President of the Detection & Analysis Business Unit at Novanta, where she led a portfolio of solutions for medical device OEMs. Prior to Novanta, Ms. Goddard served in leadership roles at Welch Allyn (acquired by Hill-Rom), Covidien (acquired by Medtronic), and Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Goddard also serves on the board of directors of Methode Electronics, Inc., a public company (: MEI) that develops and manufactures custom solutions for the transportation (including electric vehicles), industrial and medical markets. She received a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Company Contact:Investor Relations Contact:
Ultralife CorporationLHA
Philip A. FainJody Burfening
(315) 210-6110 (212) 838-3777
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODc1Mzk5OCM1NDIyMzMzIzIwMDU2NTA=
Ultralife-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.