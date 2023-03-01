NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech ( IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® vaccine platform, today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., the company’s President and CEO, will participate in the Novel IO Panel at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 6 – 8, 2023 in Boston, MA and will present a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually March 13 – 15, 2023. Dr. Zocca and Amy Sullivan, the company’s CFO, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during both conferences.



Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Title: Novel IO Panel

Date and Time: Monday March 6, – 9:10-10:10 a.m. EST

Presenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., President & CEO

Location: Salon G, 4th Floor, Boston Marriott Copley Place

Webcast Link: Here

A webcast replay of the discussion will be available from the Investors section of the company’s website at www.iobiotech.com for 30 days.

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Title: Company Presentation

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 14, – 8:00-8:30 a.m. EST

Presenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., President & CEO

Format: Virtual

Webcast Link: Here

A webcast replay of the discussion will be available from the Investors section of the company’s website at www.iobiotech.com for 90 days.

About IO Biotech



IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® vaccine platform. The T-win® platform is a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the most important immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding future clinical trials and results, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Amy Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

IO Biotech, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

[email protected]