Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), (“Terran Orbital” or “the Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. (“Tyvak”), has been awarded a $2.4 billion contract to design, build, and deploy 288 low-earth orbit satellites for Rivada Space Networks. As part of the contract, Terran Orbital will also develop 12 “spare” satellites to produce a total of 300 spacecraft.

Terran Orbital Wins $2.4 Billion Contract to Build 300 Satellites for Rivada Space Networks (Image Credit: Rivada Space Networks)

Rivada Space Networks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc., a U.S.-based wireless technology company focused on open-access wholesale and the convergence of terrestrial and satellite communications. Founded by Declan Ganley, Rivada is active across North and South America as well as Europe. Rivada holds a multitude of patents relating to spectrum sharing, digital spectrum arbitrage, prioritized messaging, open access services, and other wireless communications technologies.

Terran Orbital, through its subsidiaries, is an innovative mass producer of small satellites for leading operators and major industry participants and is a preferred supplier for customers across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Terran Orbital, through its subsidiary Tyvak, will act as the prime contractor to design and manufacture the approximately 500 kg satellites, integrate the communication payload, and perform the final satellite assembly, integration, and test. We will also be responsible for developing portions of the ground segment. Mission operations for the on-orbit satellites will be conducted from a state-of-the-art satellite operations control center. Rivada expects to begin deploying its constellation as early as 2025, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, with the anticipated launch of four of our satellites.

“Terran Orbital is thrilled to form this new partnership with Rivada Space Networks,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital. “Our partnership will show why Terran Orbital continues to be a satellite manufacturer of choice for aerospace and defense companies worldwide. We are ecstatic to work alongside Rivada and look forward to building out their LEO constellation.”

“We at Rivada see Terran Orbital as a kindred spirit of sorts. We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring this project to fruition with them,” said Declan Ganley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rivada Networks.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

