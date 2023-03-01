Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, today announced the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to SAGE-718 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD). SAGE-718 is in development as a potential oral therapy for cognitive disorders associated with NMDA receptor dysfunction. Multiple clinical studies are ongoing with SAGE-718 across several disease areas, including two placebo-controlled Phase 2 studies and a Phase 3 open-label safety study in the lead indication of HD-related cognitive impairment, and additionally Phase 2 placebo-controlled studies in mild cognitive impairment (MCI) associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and MCI and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

“Huntington’s disease is a serious, debilitating condition that interferes with daily functioning in the prime years of life and is associated with significant morbidity and early mortality, and yet there are currently no approved therapies for the treatment of HD-related cognitive impairment,” said Laura Gault, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Sage Therapeutics. “With this exciting development of Orphan Drug Designation from the EMA, we have further momentum in our efforts to address this unmet need. Our goal with SAGE-718 is to provide rapid, meaningful, and sustained improvement in cognitive functioning early in the disease so that patients can maintain independence longer.”

Orphan drug designation is reserved for medicines treating rare, life-threatening, or chronically debilitating diseases that meet certain specified criteria. Potential benefits for Sage as a result of this designation include Protocol Assistance or scientific advice specifically designed for orphan medicines, European centralized authorization procedure, if development is successful and a marketing authorization application is filed, and if approved, ten years of market exclusivity and protection from similar medicines with the same indication being approved.

About SAGE-718

SAGE-718, Sage’s first-in-class NMDA receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) and lead neuropsychiatric drug candidate, is in development as a potential oral therapy for cognitive disorders associated with NMDA receptor dysfunction, potentially including HD, PD and AD. Sage is advancing a robust clinical program for SAGE-718 with multiple ongoing placebo-controlled Phase 2 studies across multiple disease areas, including its potential lead indication, cognitive impairment associated with HD, as well as cognitive impairment due to AD and PD. The Company is also conducting a Phase 3 safety extension study in HD cognitive impairment. SAGE-718 has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the potential treatment of HD.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sagerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

