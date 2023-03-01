Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the company has opened enrollment in its new Phase 3 clinical program with investigational once-daily islatravir 0.25 mg in combination with doravirine 100 mg (DOR/ISL) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

“Our extensive efficacy and safety analyses from the islatravir clinical program over the past year provided critical information to shape our research going forward,” said Todd Correll, executive director, DOR/ISL product development team lead, Merck Research Laboratories. “We believe islatravir in combination with doravirine has the potential to help make a difference for people living with HIV and are excited to open enrollment in our new Phase 3 clinical trials.”

Two new Phase 3 studies began enrolling participants this month:

MK-8591A-051 – A Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, Open-Label Clinical Study to Evaluate a Switch to Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL 100 mg/0.25 mg) Once-Daily in Participants With HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed on Antiretroviral Therapy

MK-8591A-052 – A Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, Double-Blind Clinical Study to Evaluate a Switch to Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL 100 mg/0.25 mg) Once-Daily in Participants With HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed on Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (BIC/FTC/TAF)

The following new Phase 3 studies are expected to begin enrollment in March:

MK-8591A-P053 – A Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, Double-Blind Clinical Study to Evaluate the Antiretroviral Activity, Safety, and Tolerability of Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL 100 mg/0.25 mg) Once-Daily in HIV-1 Infected Treatment-Naïve Participants

MK-8591A-P054 – A Phase 3 Open-label Clinical Study of Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL [100 mg/0.25 mg]) Once-Daily for the Treatment of HIV-1 Infection in Participants Who Previously Received DOR/ISL (100 mg/0.75 mg) Once-Daily in a Phase 3 Clinical Study Certain study participants currently enrolled in prior DOR/ISL studies (Protocols 018, 020 and 033), which evaluated once-daily DOR/ISL 100/0.75 mg in treatment-naïve and virologically suppressed participants, will have the option of transitioning to study P054 evaluating once-daily DOR/ISL 100/0.25 mg as a potential fixed-dose combination, two-drug regimen.



Select Merck abstracts for islatravir at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2023 include:

Switch to DOR/ISL (100/0.75MG) QD From B/F/TAF: Week 48 Results From a Phase 3 Trial. Late-breaker oral presentation: 197. Mills, A, et al.

Switch to DOR/ISL (100/0.75MG) QD: Week 48 Results From An Open-label Phase 3 Trial. Late-breaker oral presentation: 196. Molina, J-M, et al.

Effect of Islatravir on Total Lymphocyte and Lymphocyte Subset Counts. Oral presentation: 192. Squires, K, et al.

Modeling To Optimize Islatravir QW Dose in HIV Virologically Suppressed PWH. Late-breaker poster: 497. Vargo, R, et al.

Merck’s Commitment to HIV

For more than 35 years, Merck has been committed to scientific research and discovery (R&D) in HIV. Today, we are developing a series of antiviral options designed to help people manage HIV and protect people from HIV, with the goal of reducing the growing burden of infection worldwide. We remain committed to working hand-in-hand with our partners in the global HIV community to address the complex challenges that impede progress toward ending the epidemic.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

