Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation and fleet+management solutions, today announced it has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2023 by Forbes. As a top supply chain and transportation company in the logistics business, this 2023 recognition marks the fifth year Ryder has been included in the Forbes ranking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005118/en/

This 2023 recognition marks the fifth year Ryder has been included in the Forbes ranking. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re honored to have received this recognition from Forbes for our fifth year as it is a true testament to the value we place on our people,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “Ryder has the best team in the business, and this is what makes us a trusted partner in delivering critical supply chain and transportation solutions. Our success, growth, and leadership within the transportation industry is a direct result of our investment in our employees, enabling us to continue delivering upon our promises to customers.”

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the prestigious list evaluates large employers across 25 industries and is based on an independent survey of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to provide feedback on work-related topics, such as working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer.

Ryder is a $12 billion global logistics and transportation company. Ryder provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions to some of the world’s most-recognized consumer brands, with operations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company, founded in 1933, operates behind the scenes, managing critical transportation and logistics functions for nearly 45,000 customers, many of which make the products that consumers use every day. Ryder employs more than 48,000 people, manages a fleet of nearly 230,000 vehicles, and operates approximately 425 warehouses, encompassing more than 95 million square feet.

Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce.

Ryder’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship extends into every aspect of its business. Information about Ryder’s Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives can be found at www.RyderCSR.com.

For more information about the list, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-large-employers%2F%3Fsh%3D474502aa7b66.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-ar

ryder-usa

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005118/en/