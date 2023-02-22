Lowe's Companies, Inc. to host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on March 1

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 1. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

lowes_companies_inc_logo1384_9180jpg.jpg

What: Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 1

Where: Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com

How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon EST on March 1, 2023 through Feb. 29, 2024 by visiting Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations website and clicking on Q4 2022 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, approximately $90 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder/Analyst Inquiries:


Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman


Steve Salazar


704-775-3856


[email protected]


[email protected]



favicon.png?sn=CL21130&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-to-host-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-march-1-301752418.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL21130&Transmission_Id=202302220600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL21130&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.