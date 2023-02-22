Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Segment Reporting Changes

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023

New Engineered Solutions Segment Focused on Diverse Non-Aftermarket End Markets

Engine Management Segment Renamed Vehicle Control to Reflect Current Product Suite

Additional Details in Today's Fourth Quarter Financial Results Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) (the "Company"), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, today announced its new operating segment, "Engineered Solutions," along with the intent to rename its Engine Management segment to "Vehicle Control". These segment changes, beginning in 2023, will better align the Company's operating categories with its strategic focus as well as provide greater clarity into how the Company is positioned to capture growth opportunities of the future. Management will discuss the resegmentation in depth during the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call today at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. A revised investor presentation along with a supplementary resegmentation presentation are available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

SMP_Logo.jpg

Highlights of the Resegmentation

  • New Engineered Solutions segment will focus on non-Aftermarket end markets, including both on-highway (commercial and light vehicles) and off-highway (construction, agriculture, power sports, and other) applications
  • Elevates overall growth profile and opportunity for the Company while also diversifying revenue mix and cash flow generation
  • New segment will be carved from existing two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control, which will now solely represent sales to Aftermarket channels
  • Supports the Company's ongoing focus as a best-in-class supplier of premium replacement parts products to the North American Aftermarket
  • Offers clarity to the unique dynamics and margin profiles of the markets served by each segment with detailed segment financial reporting beginning in Q1'23
  • Engine Management to be renamed "Vehicle Control" to reflect the expanding portfolio including powertrain-neutral product categories

"The resegmentation of Standard Motor Products marks an important development in our company's 100-year history as a leader in vehicle technologies," said Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President. "I am pleased to unveil our three complementary business segments – Engineered Solutions, Vehicle Control, and Temperature Control – which will let SMP's stakeholders better track the performance and focus of our business. These segments will allow us to penetrate diverse end markets while continuing to provide customers with best-in-class products and services.

"The Aftermarket has been and will continue to be the heart of our business. It is a robust industry demonstrating tremendous stability and resiliency and has a very bright future. Our value proposition of being the best full-line full-service supplier of premium products continues to be very well received by our broad customer base. We remain steadfastly committed to the Aftermarket as a primary driver of our business.

"Meanwhile, over the past several years we have aggressively grown our sales to non-Aftermarket customers, focusing on diverse on-highway and off-highway end markets. We believe this has reached the critical mass to become a standalone operating segment. Through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, we achieved 2022 sales of $270 million, and broadened our market access with expanded product capabilities, collective customer lists, and global reach. This combination will provide significant cross-selling opportunities which are beginning to bear fruit. As we build our presence, we expect strong growth potential due to the diversity of the end markets and the breadth of our offerings and capabilities.

"Concurrent with the resegmentation, we are launching a new Engineered Solutions website, http://www.SMPEngineeredSolutions.com, which will provide customers with commercial and technical information, as well as a full suite of our product capabilities across all the industries and markets we serve."

Additional detail on the three business segments:

Engineered Solutions –This new segment focuses on custom-engineered solutions to vehicle and equipment manufacturers across diverse global end markets, including both on-highway and off-highway applications such as commercial vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Our offerings include product categories from both of our legacy operating segments and provide a broad array of conventional and future-oriented technologies, including those that are specific to vehicle electrification and those that are powertrain-neutral.

Vehicle Control – To more accurately reflect the evolution of the products and categories SMP offers, and the future areas of product growth including powertrain-neutral and electrification-specific offerings, the Company will rename its "Engine Management" segment to "Vehicle Control". The three subcategories are:

  • "Ignition, Emissions, & Fuel" will include internal combustion engine (ICE) related categories
  • "Wire Sets & Other" will include spark plug wire sets and other related products
  • "Electrical & Safety" will include non-ICE related conventional and evolving vehicle technologies

Temperature Control – This legacy Aftermarket business segment is poised to benefit from the broader adoption of more complex air conditioning systems that provide passenger comfort regardless of the vehicle's powertrain propulsion, and from systems being developed to manage the temperature of batteries and other products used on electric vehicles. The two subcategories are:

  • "A/C System Components" includes compressors, connecting lines, heat exchangers, and expansion devices which comprise the parts found in a vehicle's air conditioning system
  • "Other Thermal Components" includes parts that provide engine, transmission, electric drive motor, and battery temperature management

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'22 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-1703 (domestic) or 785-424-1226 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-723-1517 (domestic) or 402-220-2659 (international). The participant passcode is 73005.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

favicon.png?sn=NY20979&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-segment-reporting-changes-301752502.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY20979&Transmission_Id=202302220605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY20979&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.