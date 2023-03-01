SmileDirectClub Adds Innovative Sensitivity-Free Whitening Kit to Its Oral Care Portfolio

Feb. 22, 2023
Latest advancement in teeth whitening provides gentle option for customers
with tooth sensitivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the addition of a new Sensitivity-Free Whitening Kit to its innovative suite of premium, affordable oral care products.

SmileDirectClub’s new whitening innovation offers a powerful yet gentle solution that brightens teeth in just 10 minutes a day. The Sensitivity-Free Whitening Kit features a new, ultra-gentle whitening formula that, when paired with the patented 20-LED wireless accelerator light, whitens teeth up to seven shades in just one week with low to no sensitivity**. The kit also includes an Enamel Care Gel pen to help soothe and condition teeth post-whitening, while also protecting against new stains and extending results.

"As we continue our growth as a leader in the oral care category, we are pleased to bring new products to the market that answer our customers’ needs," said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer at SmileDirectClub. “With the launch of the Sensitivity-Free Whitening Kit, we are offering our Wireless LED Whitening Light, which utilizes advanced technology, along with a unique, ultra-gentle formula that offers customers with tooth sensitivity the benefit of whitening with comfort and ease.”

SmileDirectClub Sensitivity-Free Whitening Kit ($50) is now available at SmileDirectClub.com and in select Walmart stores across the U.S. This new addition complements the brand’s existing teeth whitening care product offerings, including the Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips, Wireless Kit, Stain Barrier, Pro System Plus and their bestselling water flosser products.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest growing medtech companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving more than 1.8 million customers. SmileDirectClub is the only oral care brand that offers customers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth straighter, brighter and cleaner.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s new product offerings and availability, visit Shop.SmileDirectClub.com.

** Maximum results when used as directed. Results may vary.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]

