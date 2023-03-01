SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will host its annual North+American+Partner+Summit+in+Austin+from+February+27+%26ndash%3B+March+3. The event is part of a series of Partner Summits SolarWinds is hosting across Europe, Asia, and North America to provide information and support for the company’s channel partners. At this year’s North American Partner Summit—which will be held live and in-person for the first time in two years—partners will be able to meet with SolarWinds executives, product experts, and other partners from North America.

Over the course of the summit, SolarWinds will share updates to its product strategy and innovations and hold panel discussions and presentations about how partners can grow their business by participating in the Transform+Partner+Program. The recently launched program enables partners to accelerate their clients’ digital transformation efforts through simple, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered SolarWinds observability solutions designed for today’s complex IT environments. SolarWinds team members will discuss how the Transform Partner Program offers opportunities for shared growth and can help meet customers’ needs, no matter where they are in their cloud journeys. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to improve their sales expertise with the SolarWinds Sales Expert (SSE) accreditation training and SolarWinds Certified Professional® (SCP) training. The company additionally will celebrate its partners’ achievements during an exclusive SolarWinds Partner Awards Ceremony.

“We launched the Transform Partner Program to continue our support of our partners' accelerating digital transformation efforts,” said Chad Reese, president of Americas sales and global channel at SolarWinds. “This is more important than ever with the modern, distributed, and multi-cloud network environments the channel is experiencing today. We’re excited to share more on our strategic approach and how the company is fueling growth within the channel at this year’s summit.”

SolarWinds executives will also discuss updates to the company’s world-class observability solutions, which are designed to help organizations manage complicated hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments. Attendees will learn how SolarWinds® Observability and SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability can provide customers with single-pane-of-glass visibility across applications, networks, infrastructure, and systems. Partners can also get a firsthand look into how each solution’s AIOps and machine learning capabilities deliver actionable insights, operational intelligence, and smart automation capabilities to remediate issues quickly.

For those who can’t attend in person, the presentation will be available online and will include keynote sessions from the SolarWinds executive leadership team, including the following people:

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO

Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer

Chad Reese, President, Americas Sales and Global Channel

Laurent Delattre, VP, Europe, Middle East, and Africa Sales

Register+here for the live virtual stream of the executive plenary session and take the opportunity to hear from our exceptional lineup of executive speakers about our strategy and focus on the channel business in 2023.

The SolarWinds North American Partner Summit will take place February 27 – March 3 in Austin, Texas. If you wish to attend the event in person, please email us at [email protected], and we’ll review your application.

