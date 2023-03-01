VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Calum Morrison to the Board of Directors as an independent director.

Calum Morrison is a mining finance professional with nearly two decades of experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and capital markets.

Most recently, Mr. Morrison was the Vice President of Business Development and CFO of Great Bear Resources Ltd., and the President and CEO of Great Bear Royalties Corp. In February 2022, Kinross Gold Corp. purchased Great Bear Resources Ltd. for $1.8 billion and in September 2022 Great Bear Royalties Corp. was purchased by Royal Gold Inc. for $200 million.

Mr. Morrison previously spent several years as a senior member of Teck Resources Limited's Corporate Development team that provided financial and technical expertise to the evaluation of mining projects around the world, including acquisitions, joint ventures, due diligence and various strategic initiatives. He also has direct capital markets experience acquired with past investment banking roles at major investment firms.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Dalhousie University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Professional Accountant.

"I'm excited to be joining the Snowline Gold team and look forward to contributing to the further discovery and development of an exceptional new gold district." commented Mr. Morrison. "Through my recent experience with Great Bear, I have seen how stakeholders can benefit from combining geologic endowment and geoscience excellence with a strong team to advance an early-stage discovery. Snowline is uniquely positioned to advance through to the next stages of asset development."

Snowline Chair Craig Hart added that Mr. Morrison will bring valuable experience, skill sets and new perspectives to the Board with his wealth of corporate development, financial and M&A expertise. "Calum is a great addition for Snowline, not only does he bring his enthusiasm and strategic planning skills to the team, but he has first-hand experience in maximizing shareholder value for a resource company at our stage of growth."

The Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Morrison. The options are exercisable for one share each at $2.17 per share for a period of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Options are subject to vesting provisions of 20% every six months from the date of the grant.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

