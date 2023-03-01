SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / "Chronic inflammation is a silent disorder." Writes Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD in his white paper Inflammation: A Unifying Causation of Disease - Nutritional Intervention. "All people are being bombarded daily with chronic inflammation which is slowly waging a war of attrition on our tissues and organs. Picture air and water pollution, ionizing radiation from the sun, smoking, automobile emissions, etc. Most doctors only focus on observable inflammatory disease and symptoms in specific organs while the rest of the body may be silently deteriorating from the same insidious inflammatory process. Prevention is the rule of day! Not intervention, which is the basic philosophy of the pharmaceutical industry.

Chronic inflammation can result after the body's normal response to infection or injury, which creates a temporary oxidative stress response. Normally, inflammation goes away after the immune system eliminates the infection or repairs damaged tissues. Under certain circumstances the body becomes overwhelmed creating out of control inflammation or oxidative stress, and it is under these conditions that chronic reactions and associated disease can develop. Inflammation can create unique acute situations such as what has been seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid induced viral pneumonia is associated with excessive production of inflammatory cytokines, known as cytokine storm, that can have life-threatening complications.

Thoroughly researched, Dr. Hausman's white paper cites nearly 85 scientific studies that support how different nutrients interact with cytokines, which are substances secreted by certain cells of the immune system and have an effect on other cells and produce an inflammatory reaction. He highlights in his paper 20 nutritional compounds that reduce these cytokines including:

NAC - N-Acetyl Cysteine

NAC is a powerful free radical scavenger, especially oxygen radicals involved in uncontrolled inflammation. It specifically impacts cytokines TNF-a, NF-kB, IFN-y and IL-6.

CoQ10

A powerful antioxidant that impacts cytokines TNF-a, IL-6 and MMP-9 in patients with various diagnoses such as Rheumatoid Arthritis and Multiple Sclerosis.

Other compounds cited in Dr. Hausman's white paper include Vitamins A, D and E and Resveratrol which studies show may reduce inflammation.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.:

Marvin S. Hausman, MD is the Chief Medical Officer of Ludwig Enterprises and the creator of the mRNA Inflammatory Index ™, which analyzes 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this patent pending technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection technology combined with AI and deep machine learning may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Precision Genomics is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

