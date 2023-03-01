Large US Cities Choose Integrated Solution to Boost Roadway Safety, Improve Transit Operations, and Public Safety.

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or "the Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that Safe Fleet has entered into a multiyear licensing agreement for Rekor's cutting-edge AI-powered vehicle identification and LPR technology for its next-generation violation detection platform for Transit Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE), Law Enforcement in-car Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and School Bus Stop Arm Violation Detection. Some of the largest cities in the United States are in the initial phases of wide deployment of these integrated solutions to boost roadway safety, improve transit operations and public safety.

Safe Fleet, the newest member of the Rekor Partner Network (RPN) ecosystem, delivers smart safety solutions that help save lives and reduce the risk of injury to fleet operators, passengers, and pedestrians. With over 1.6 million installed Fleet video systems, Safe Fleet is the #1 fleet video provider in the US and Canada. Its integrated safety platform serves fleets of every type - School Bus, Transit, Fire, EMS, Work Truck, Truck and Trailer, Construction, Agriculture, Waste & Recycling, and Industrial and Military. Safe Fleet's Advanced Technology Group has developed video algorithms and uses predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and deep learning models to monitor all activity, people, and objects around a fleet vehicle and proactively alert drivers and pedestrians to help reduce preventable deaths and injuries.

Rekor Scout ™ is an integral part of Safe Fleet's ABLE solution, accurately reading license plates, and vehicle makes and models as a critical input to the Safe Fleet violation detection and enforcement algorithms. Real-time identification of vehicles illegally occupying bus lanes, blocking bus stops, or double-parking are examples of real-world applications. Proven to successfully change driver behavior, ABLE helps clear bus lanes so that thousands of riders experience faster, smoother, and safer transit trips.

Rekor Scout™ is also integrated into Safe Fleet's next-generation in-car video systems serving law enforcement. Police in-car video cameras provide critical evidence for police and citizens alike. The Safe Fleet in-car video system with integrated ALPR automatically compares captured vehicle data against law enforcement hot lists of stolen or wanted vehicles when officers are on patrol. This unified solution for video recording and license plate capture offers law enforcement agencies a more cost-effective alternative to legacy solutions, with a reduced footprint in the vehicle.

Safe Fleet also improves student safety using Rekor's AI-based vehicle recognition and LPR algorithms. Nationwide, more than 95,000 motorists illegally pass school bus stop arms daily, according to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. In the United States alone, 480,000 school buses transport 26 million students daily to schools. Over 22 states have passed legislation allowing for the electronic enforcement of school bus stop arm violations.

When the Safe Fleet AI-powered stop arm detection system captures a violation, Rekor Scout™ delivers data such as license plate, vehicle, state of origin, and vehicle position and uses the Rekor Scout sophisticated algorithm and artificial intelligence modeling to achieve the industry's highest levels of vehicle detection, and license plate accuracy required to issue citations for illegal school bus passing.

"Rekor and their leading vehicle recognition and LPR technology are key components of Safe Fleet's next-generation Transit, School Bus, and Public Safety platforms," said Mike Schulte, President of Safe Fleet. "By integrating Rekor's AI-powered solutions into our violation detection systems, we are empowering our customers with the latest tools to enhance roadway safety, improve transit operations, and protect communities. We're excited to partner with Rekor to build safer and smarter cities around the world."

"Safe Fleet joining the Rekor Partner Network and integrating our advanced vehicle identification and LPR technology into their ALPR and ABLE platforms are a testament to their dedication to providing customers with the most innovative solutions for safety and security," said David Desharnais, President and COO of Rekor. "We are thrilled to be a part of the Safe Fleet commitment to building safer and smarter cities, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the pursuit of this important goal."

About Safe Fleet

Headquartered in Belton, MO, Safe Fleet is the leading provider of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. Their best-of-breed smart solutions form an integrated safety platform for fleets of every type - School Bus, Transit, Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, Work Truck, Truck & Trailer, Construction, Agriculture, Waste & Recycling, Industrial and Military. With a broad portfolio of market-leading brands, 1,800 employees, 15 manufacturing locations and 13 service centers, Safe Fleet continues to innovate and deliver the smart safety solutions that fleets need to survive and thrive in a changing world - and help ensure that drivers, passengers, and everyone around them arrive home safely. Safe Fleet is driving safety forward for today's and tomorrow's fleets. For more information, visit www.safefleet.net.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and greener. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

