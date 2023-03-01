Insomnia Cookies Announces Plans for Global Expansion and New U.S. Stores in 2023

9 minutes ago
Insomnia+Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is expanding its footprint outside of the U.S. for the first time with new stores in Canada and the UK planned to open in summer 2023. The late-night bakery is also projecting to open dozens of new U.S. stores, maintaining its explosive growth trajectory.

Insomnia will first enter international markets with stores in the Greater Toronto Area and Manchester, UK this summer, with opportunity for continued global growth. Consumers in both countries expressed their excitement to soon experience Insomnia’s signature classic, deluxe, vegan, and limited-edition cookie flavors, among other products. Insomnia plans to continue their rapid nationwide expansion and open dozens of new stores throughout 2023, working toward an overall goal of delivering warm, delicious cookies to 95% of U.S. households.

“From a college start-up, we’ve come a long way over the last 20 years, and this year’s national and international new stores openings are just a taste of what’s to come for Insomnia Cookies,” said Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. “Insomnia is so grateful to our loyal Insomniacs, whose passion for our brand has fueled our growth. We’re thrilled to soon be delivering our warm, delicious cookies and desserts across the globe and welcome even more fans into our cult-like community.”

Since its founding in 2003, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding its cult following’s insatiable sweet tooth and desire for new, imaginative products to become one of the most craved brands in the world. Insomnia’s constant innovation, digital-first ecosystem, and late-night hours have allowed the brand to be nimble and create a highly-engaged and deeply passionate community of Insomniacs, positioning it for this next chapter of growth.

Insomnia’s new locations will soon be hiring for managers, part-time cookie crew, delivery drivers, and shift leaders, bringing employment opportunities to local communities. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at Careers.InsomniaCookies.com.

ABOUT INSOMNIA COOKIES
Insomnia Cookies, a subsidiary of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNUT), is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 230 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia’s menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on+Instagram,+Facebook,+Twitter, and TikTok.

About Krispy Kreme
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (Nasdaq: DNUT), is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

