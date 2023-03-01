Colliers named to IAOP's 2023 Global Outsourcing 100

Recognized among elite service providers for 17th consecutive year

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced its inclusion in the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ (IAOP®) 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category. This is the 17th consecutive year that IAOP has recognized Colliers as a top outsourcing service provider globally.

“With IAOP being the gold standard for the outsourcing industry, we hold our consistent recognition in high regard,” said Scott Nelson, CEO of Global Occupier Services at Colliers. “It speaks to the strength of our global platform and track record of success in delivering exceptional results for clients. We will continue to lead the way with an enterprising culture for our experts, comprehensive advisory and innovative solutions that accelerate our clients’ success.”

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Colliers on being included among the very best in the world.”

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrea Cheung
Global Manager, Communications
[email protected]
(416) 324-6402

