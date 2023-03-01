Myriad Genetics to Release Fourth-Quarter Financial Results on Feb. 28, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes.

During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022.

The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-920-6941. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2939. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 22025948. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-257-4607 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, SneakPeek, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2023 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Glenn Farrell
(801) 584-1153
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-3532
[email protected]


