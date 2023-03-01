NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (: GETY) a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that the company intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market close on Monday, March 13, 2023, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8263. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13735535.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly following the call.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 507,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

Investor Contact:

Getty Images

Steven Kanner

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Getty Images

Anne Flanagan

[email protected]yimages.com