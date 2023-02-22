Trend Micro Acquires SOC Technology Expert Anlyz

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023

Technology tuck-in enhances industry's broadest XDR security platform

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Anlyz, a leading provider of security operations center (SOC) technology. The acquisition will extend Trend's orchestration, automation and integration capabilities and will enable enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to improve operational efficiencies, cost effectiveness and security outcomes.

TM_Logo_Primary_2c_1200x255_Logo.jpg

"We are happy to welcome the Anlyz team into the Trend family – together we are increasing SOC effectiveness."

The deal encompasses intellectual property, industry expertise and more than 40 technical employees all focused on bolstering Trend's security platform strategy. With this acquisition, the company will expand its engineering team of over 3000, adding a new research & development center in Bangalore, India.

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) will be empowered to grow their strategic SOC services while minimizing the complexity of the underlying security stack by reducing the number of technology vendors needed. Trend's enterprise customers will benefit from a comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) and incident response orchestration platform that can maximize analyst productivity and help relieve resource constraints.

Gartner research stated, "As buyers, both end customers and service providers, continue to consolidate vendors/providers, buyers will seek best-of-suite and integrated solutions over best-of- breed point solutions. Preferred technology vendors will be those that ease integration with other IT and security technology and tools within the environment, supporting efforts toward use-case-based outcomes."[1]

"We are happy to welcome the Anlyz team into the Trend family – together we are increasing SOC effectiveness and reducing both the technology and resources burdens," said Kevin Simzer, Chief Operating Officer at Trend Micro. "Due to market pressure, we see organizations moving past security point-solution experiments in preference for platform breadth that allows for vendor consolidation, maximized return on investments and efficiencies."

Trend Micro and Anlyz have been technology alliance partners since 2021 and share more than 30 joint customers that are positioned to move forward quickly to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

[1] Gartner®, Emerging Trends: Future of Security Services, Shawn Eftink, John Collins, November 2021 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Eventus TechSol is one of the many MSSPs powering joint customers delivering measurable "XDR Powered SOC" improvements for clients. "We have reduced the mean-time-to-detect and mean-time-to-respond ratio, down from weeks to hours for incidents," said Jay Thakker, Practice Head at the company. "We use playbooks for log enrichment and automated response as well as threat intelligence and threat hunting capabilities provided by the platform to proactively hunt for known and behavioral attacks."

Anlyz has primarily focused on security orchestration and case management delivering powerful SOAR capabilities for MSSPs to manage the incident response process across multiple clients. It also offers intelligent log aggregation enabling data ingestion and enrichment across a range of data sources and security solutions, using a high performance, scalable architecture. Trend will leverage Anlyz's SOAR solution and rich set of product connectors to broaden its platform and enable additional integration and automation options across customers' IT ecosystems.

Trend's MSSP channel customers will benefit from:

  • An anchor technology platform to manage the SOC function for their clients
  • A reduced requirement to architect individual custom solutions for their customers, thanks to an integrated core stack and multi-tenant view out of the box
  • Visibility, analysis, and automation across Trend, third-party products, and customer instances, making it easier to manage XDR across multiple customers
  • A scalable, flexible, and feature-rich platform to appeal to all types of customers no matter the size and complexity of their IT environment

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the future plans or prospects for the acquisition. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

The Gartner Report(s) described herein, (the "Gartner Report(s)") represent(s) data, research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and are not representations of fact. Each Gartner Report speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this Prospectus) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Report(s) are subject to change without notice.

favicon.png?sn=SF20805&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-acquires-soc-technology-expert-anlyz-301752782.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF20805&Transmission_Id=202302220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF20805&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.