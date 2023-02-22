Mean Green Launches FURY, New Compact Electric Mower

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 22, 2023

One of the narrowest battery-powered, stand-on mowers available in market

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mean Green, a leading battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer and a Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) company, today announced the FURY, a compact stand-on mower designed to allow access to areas that most other commercial mowers are too wide to enter. With a 32- or 36-inch mowing width, the FURY is designed to easily move through gates and navigate tight spaces for quick and efficient mowing.

"We're excited to expand our line of commercial-grade mowing solutions and give landscape professionals a perfect option to complete their fleets with the FURY," said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac. "Small gateways, tight spaces and narrow pathways are quick and easy to navigate thanks to the compact FURY, one of the narrowest battery-powered, stand-on mowers available in the market."

The FURY joins Mean Green's full-sized mower the VANQUISH (52- or 60-inch mowing width), to complete the line of commercial, electric-powered, stand-on mowers that can run all day on a single charge. The FURY is available with either a side- or rear-discharge mulching deck and uses the same patented zero-turn technologies found in all Mean Green mowers.

The FURY features an 11kWh fixed battery (24 HP equivalent) that runs for up to 7 hours on a single charge at speeds up to 9mph, and recharges in as little as 5 hours. A 5-year or 1500-hour commercial battery warranty is standard with purchase.

About Mean Green
Mean Green, founded in 2009, designs and manufacturers an innovative commercial line of zero-turn and walk behind, battery powered turf care products that provide quiet operation, zero emissions and minimal maintenance options as compared to traditional commercial mowers. Mean Green commercial-grade mowers are designed to run continuously for up to 8 hours on a single charge using patented technology and lithium battery power. Mean Green proudly manufactures in the towns of Ross and Hamilton, Ohio and is a Generac Power Systems company.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
[email protected]
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

favicon.png?sn=CG20570&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mean-green-launches-fury-new-compact-electric-mower-301752067.html

SOURCE Mean Green

