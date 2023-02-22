PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Chief Executive Officer Oliver Graham will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



To listen to the presentation via live webcast (7.30 a.m. ET) please click this link.



A replay will also be made available shortly after this event for a limited time and can be accessed using this link or located on the Ardagh Metal Packaging Investors page, here.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to a wide variety of leading beverage producers. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in the Americas and Europe, employing more than 5,000 people and recorded revenues of $4.1 billion in 2021.

