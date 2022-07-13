PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced it has commenced the next phase of its AssetCare implementation with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited ("Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix") at Brackley, UK – the home of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.

On July 13, 2022, mCloud announced it had signed an initial commercial AssetCare agreement to cloud connect the 650,000 square foot campus and drive new energy efficiencies, reductions in CO 2 e emissions, and improvements to indoor air quality. The results gleaned from this first phase of implementation identified a multitude of further opportunities for major energy efficiency and sustainability gains at Brackley.

This next phase expands the multi-year scope of the commercial arrangement and took effect on February 21, 2023. In this next phase, mCloud brings the full suite of AssetCare's capabilities to bear in support of the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix vision of making Brackley one of the world's most sustainable campuses in sport.

The expanded scope of the AssetCare agreement leverages the Company's AI and analytics capabilities to continuously optimize and manage energy-intensive facilities and assets operated onsite, including HVAC systems and chillers along with the full campus portfolio of industrial assets. The implementation roadmap also includes connectivity and optimization of new planned constructions at Brackley and extended EV charging capabilities.

mCloud indicated the expanded scope substantially increases the significance of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix as a multi-year AssetCare customer of the Company under standard terms.

On the next phase of implementation, Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO said:

"Our relationship with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix has grown since we began our implementation of AssetCare at Brackley last year. We are proud of the role mCloud is playing in enabling Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix to use data and analytics to drive their continued leadership in sustainability in the same way they use data and analytics to chase championships on track. The entire mCloud team looks forward to the joint roadmap we have with the support of their executive leadership to partner in realizing their sustainability objectives ahead. The close working relationship we have with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix will power new technology developments that will be the foundation for many of mCloud's sustainability capabilities going forward."

Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix said:

"As an organization, we have set ourselves extremely challenging targets including the strategic ambition to become the world's most sustainable professional sports team. This goal means that we must embed environmental sustainability in every decision we make and action we take. Through mCloud's AssetCare we have already, through the first phase of implementation, identified new energy efficiencies, improvements to indoor air quality, and reductions in our CO 2 emissions. We are excited to begin the next phase of implementation and know that Russ and his team at mCloud will enable us to deliver further energy-saving solutions to reduce our consumption."

mCloud's role in optimizing the Brackley campus was highlighted in an August 2022 Sustainability Report published by Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix. See https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/corporate-social-responsibility/ to download the report and learn more.

