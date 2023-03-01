Western Union and Regions Bank Renew Agreement for Global Money Transfer and Payment Services

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Western+Union (NYSE: WU) and Regions+Bank (NYSE: RF) announced a five-year extension to their original 2011 agreement allowing consumers to use Western Union® global money transfer and expedited bill pay services to send or receive money at any of Regions Bank’s more+than+1%2C250+U.S.+locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005231/en/

The renewal means people, regardless of whether they have a Regions Bank account, can continue to send and receive domestic and international money transfers and make same-day payments conveniently and quickly at Regions Bank locations through Western Union. Since 2011, Regions’ customers and non-customers alike have sent and received over $1 billion.

“In moving money, we are creating opportunity and growth for individuals, businesses, communities and whole economies by bridging gaps within the financial services sector,” said Gabriella Fitzgerald, President, Western Union North America. “Western Union is a company that has a strong social purpose at its core, one that is shared through our work with Regions Bank.”

“For more than a decade, Western Union and Regions Bank have worked together to bring consumers a reliable channel to send money to more than 200 countries and territories,” Fitzgerald added. “Our partnership with them provides customers choice and convenience when conducting their financial business.”

Kate Danella, head of Regions’ Consumer Banking Group, said Regions’ work with Western Union is part of its commitment to financial inclusion and access to banking services throughout Regions’ branch network, which includes 15 states across the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.

Regions’ efforts to broaden access to banking include Regions’ suite of Now Banking solutions for non-accountholders plus its Bank+On-certified Regions+Now+Checking® account with no overdraft fees. Further, Regions offers the Explore+Visa%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+credit+card and other deposit-secured lending products, affordable+mortgage+options requiring no down payment, and the no-cost financial wellness and budgeting tools available to everyone through the+Regions+Next+Step%26reg%3B+financial+wellness+program at Regions.com.

“Regions Bank is committed to fostering greater access to the financial system and meeting the comprehensive needs of consumers throughout the cities and towns we serve,” Danella said. “Our collaboration with Western Union has benefited people not only across our banking footprint but also around the world through essential money-transfer services. We are proud to build on our work with Western Union to ensure this financial lifeline remains in place through our convenient, accessible branch network.”

Western Union offers banks a cost-effective and reliable way to meet consumer demand to send money from bank accounts to be paid out almost anywhere in the world. The company’s cross-border, cross-currency platform and global financial network reaches 200 countries and territories worldwide, giving customers the ability to move money to the people they are closest to, virtually anywhere. Customers have the option to have their money transfers paid out in minutes across a substantial network of retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, and millions of wallets or cards worldwide.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and approximately 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), with $155 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.regions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230222005231r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005231/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.